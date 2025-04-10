Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Austin FC lock horns with an impressive Vancouver Whitecaps side in an important encounter at the BC Place on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Preview

Austin FC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The Whitecaps were held to a 2-2 draw by Pumas UNAM in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have an impressive recent record against Austin FC and have won five out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's one victory.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost only one of their eight matches against Austin FC in all competitions and have managed to win three of their four matches at home against them.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up a total of 16 points from their seven matches in MLS so far this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Austin FC are unbeaten in their last four matches in the regular season of MLS - their longest such run in the competition since July 2023.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have been in stellar form in MLS this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Brian White has been prolific for the Whitecaps over the past year and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Austin FC can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Austin FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

