Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps will look to snap a two-game losing streak as they welcome Austin FC to the BC Place Stadium on Wednesday.

Vancouver Whitecaps squandered the lead twice to eventually lose 3-2 to rivals Seattle Sounders last Saturday. The result marked the third time this season that they have lost a game after leading at halftime.

Despite the defeat, the Whitecaps have done a good job at home this term and Saturday's loss snapped a nine-game unbeaten run at home for them in the MLS.

Saturday's encounter was also the first of four successive games at home and they are currently languishing in the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, only ahead of Sporting Kansas City on goal difference.

Despite the recent setbacks, Vanni Sartini's men should fancy their chances against Austin FC as they have a 100% win record against their Wednesday opponents at home.

Meanwhile, Austin FC are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in the MLS. This purple patch has elevated them to fifth in the Western Conference table and things are looking up for the Verde and Black who had picked up just five wins in their first 17 games of the season.

They beat Minnesota United 4-1 on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Sebastian Driussi and goals from Diego Fagundez and Emiliano Rigoni. Goals have come from all over for Austin in recent weeks with seven different players scoring their last eight goals in the league.

However, their away form has left much to be desired, having picked up just three wins on the road so far this term.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps were on a nine-game unbeaten streak at home prior to their 3-2 loss to Seattle Sounders last weekend.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten at the BC Place in their last nine regular-season matches against Texas-based teams.

The Whitecaps are yet to lose two successive MLS games at home under coach Vanni Sartini.

Austin FC have scored 11 goals in their last four matches while shipping in just two.

Despite sitting fifth in the MLS Western Conference table, Austin's goal difference is zero. Vancouver Whitecaps currently have a goal difference of +3.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are notoriously difficult to beat at home and their latest slip-up against Seattle Sounders was somewhat of an anomaly. Austin FC will be without their solid defensive midfielder Daniel Pereira, who will have to sit this one out after picking up yet another yellow card against Minnesota United.

Given the Whitecaps' form at home and Austin FC's struggles on the road, this could prove to be a disappointing outing for the Verde and Black.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Austin FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

