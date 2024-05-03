Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin FC will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference League clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to New York Red Bulls last weekend. Goals in either half from Brian White and Lewis Morgan saw the two sides cancel each other out.

Austin FC, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Los Angeles Galaxy. Diego Rubio and Jader Obrian scored first-half goals to help their team claim all three points.

The win saw Los Verdes climb to seventh spot in the table, having garnered 15 points from 10 games. Vancouver Whitecaps are third with 17 points to their name.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Vancouver Whitecaps have four wins to their name, Austin FC were victorious once while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in July 2023 when Vancouver Whitecaps claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of Austin's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Austin's four away games this season have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Vancouver Whitecaps' five home games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Austin have conceded an average of six corner kicks this season, the most in the league.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have been one of the standout sides since the start of the MLS campaign. A win here could take Vanni Sartini's side to the summit of the Western Conference. They will be buoyed by their impressive record in this fixture and the Canadians will be expected to claim maximum points.

Austin FC, for their part, have rebounded from a poor start to the season that saw them fail to win any of their first five games (three draws). They have since won four of their last five to climb into the playoff conversation.

Vancouver Whitecaps are the favorites in this game and we are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Austin

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals