Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vancouver Whitecaps play host to CF Montreal on Sunday. Laurent Courtois’ men have lost each of their last four visits to BC Place since September 2020 and will be looking to end this five-year run.

Vancouver Whitecaps turned in a resilient team display on Thursday when they fought back from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw against Mexican outfit Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash.

Jesper Sorensen’s side now turn their focus to MLS, where they have flown out of the blocks this season, claiming two wins from their opening two games while scoring six goals and conceding twice so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since February’s 2-1 loss against Saprissa.

On the other hand, CF Montreal were left empty handed yet again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Minnesota United at Allianz Field last time out.

Prior to that, Courtois’ men were denied a dream start to the season as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Atlanta United in the season curtain-raiser on February 23.

Montreal’s slow start to the new term has been in keeping with their unconvincing performance in pre-season, where they lost two of their three warm-up games while conceding three goals and scoring twice.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Vancouver Whitecaps boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

CF Montreal have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Montreal have won just one of their last 19 competitive away matches while losing 11 and claiming eight draws since March 2024.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five home games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since October’s 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles FC.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have enjoyed a solid start to the season and will be excited to take on a Montreal side who have lost their last three games.

That said, we predict a one-sided affair at BC Place, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 CF Montreal

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the seven clashes between the two teams)

