Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Chicago Fire at the BC Place on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season and increase their points gap at the top of the table.

Vancouver saw out a narrow 1-0 win over FC Dallas last weekend to pick up a fourth consecutive league victory after defeating Montreal, LA Galaxy and Portland in the opening three games of the season. The Canadian hosts are currently the only side in both the Eastern and Western Conferences with a perfect record and will hope to continue that winning run this weekend.

Chicago Fire picked up all three points in Canada last weekend with a 2-1 win over Toronto to earn their second win of the season. The visitors now sit in 10th place in the combined MLS table despite failing to win either of their opening two games and will be keen to remain in winning form when they face the league leaders.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 14 previous occasions going into the weekend. Vancouver have won eight of those meetings, and six have ended in draws while Chicago have won the remaining six.

The hosts have lost just one of the last five competitive meetings between the sides, scoring eight goals across those games.

The visitors have only failed to score in two of the last eight editions of this fixture.

Vancouver have the joint-second best offensive and defensive records in the league with nine goals scored and only two conceded across four games.

The Fire have scored as many goals in the league as the Caps but have conceded eight goals in four games; only Orlando City and Toronto (10) have shipped more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Prediction

The hosts are favorites going into the weekend's clash thanks to their recent form and will receive an extra boost from their home advantage.

The Fire have what it takes to pick up at least a point when they make the trip to Vancouver but will need to be much more solid defensively than they have been in recent weeks to achieve that.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Chicago Fire

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors’ last four matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the Men in Red's last four competitive games)

