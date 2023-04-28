Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Colorado Rapids at BC Place on Saturday (April 29). The Rapids head into the weekend fresh off a comfortable US Open Cup win and will look to build on that.

Vancouver failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a goalless draw by Austin FC last time out. Vanni Sartini’s side have failed to win three of their last four games, a run which saw them crash out of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals following a 6-0 aggregate loss to Los Angeles FC.

However, the Whitecaps are unbeaten in six league games and sit eighth in the Western Conference with ten points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Colorado cruised to the fourth round of the US Open Cup with a 3-1 win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Thursday. Robin Fraser’s side are unbeaten in six games, winning twice since losing successive games against San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United in March.

With eight points from nine games, Colorado are 12th in the Western Conference, level on points with Austin FC and Portland Timbers.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Colorado hold a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 28 meetings.

Vancouver have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fraser’s men are unbeaten in four of their last five games against the Whitecaps, winning twice since March 2019.

Vancouver are unbeaten in six league games, claiming two wins since a 2-1 loss against San Jose Earthquakes in March.

Colorado have managed just one win in ten MLS games, losing thrice since October.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado have put together a fine run of form in the last few weeks and will look to pick up from where they dropped off in their midweek cup win. However, the Whitecaps have lost just one of their last seven home games in the league and should do enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Vancouver 1-1 Colorado

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last ten meetings since August 2017.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last seven clashes.)

