Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the BC Place on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The Canadian outfit edged Sporting Kansas City to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 13 out of the 31 matches between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed 10 victories against the Rapids and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

Sam Adekugbe is Vancouver Whitecaps' only injury concern and has been ruled out of this fixture with a calf injury.

Injured: Sam Adekugbe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids

Daniel Chacon and Wayne Frederick are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Kimani Stewart-Baynes is also struggling with a groin injury and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Daniel Chacon, Wayne Frederick, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Cubas, Schopf, Ahmed; Picault, White, Gauld

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Loffelsend; Cabral, Mihailovic, Bassett; Navarro

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks. Fafa Picault and Brian White can be effective in the final third and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have blown hot and cold this season and have not been at their best over the past month. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Colorado Rapids