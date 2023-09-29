Vancouver Whitecaps vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Vancouver Whitecaps and D.C. United battle for three points in the MLS on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 at Colorado Rapids last weekend. They went ahead through Mathias Laborda's 11th minute strike before Diego Rubio and Cole Bassett put Colorado ahead. Brian White, though, scored the equaliser in the 78th minute to force a share of the spoils.

D.C., meanwhile, fell to a 5-3 home defeat to New York Red Bulls. Christian Benteke scored a hat-trick for the capital side, but that was not enough as Omir Fernandez' brace helped New York win the eight-goal thriller.

The defeat left Wayne Rooney's side in tenth spot in the Eastern Conference with 36 points from 31 games. Vancouver, meanwhile, are sixth in the Western Conference with 42 points from 30 outings.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. D.C. lead 5-3/

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Vancouver's last five games have had goals at both ends, with the last four producing at least three goals.

D.C. have won just one of their last nine games across competitions, losing five.

D.C. have lost on just one of their last six visits to Vancouver, winning two.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs D.C. United Prediction

Neither side has shown any consistency in recent weeks, but Vancouver have fared slightly better. The Canadian side also have home advantage, but their home record against D.C. is not great.

The hosts are the more expansive side, so there could be plenty of goalmouth action at both ends. D.C.'s form in recent weeks has been poor, but they tend to get the job done at the BC Place.

Considering the same, expect Vancourver to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Vancouver 2-1 D.C.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vancouver to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals