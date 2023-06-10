Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with FC Cincinnati in a crucial clash at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side edged Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Whitecaps edged CF Montreal to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Vancouver Whitecaps have taken at least a point in both their matches against FC Cincinnati and have scored a total of four goals in their two games so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps pulled off a comeback to hold Sporting Kansas City to a draw in their previous game and are now unbeaten in their last eight home games in the MLS.

FC Cincinnati have won 10 matches by a one-goal margin in the MLS this season - more than any other team has managed in the competition in 2023.

Ryan Gauld's penalty against CF Montreal this week ended a run of 35 games in all competitions without a penalty scored for Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have been an excellent home side this season but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. The Whitecaps have pulled off a few surprising results this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in front of their home crowd.

FC Cincinnati have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be intent on keeping their place at the top of the league table. Both teams are evenly matched going into this game and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 FC Cincinnati

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes