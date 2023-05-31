Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the BC Place on Wednesday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged local rivals Austin FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Whitecaps slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won nine out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's eight matches.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their 11 matches at home against Houston Dynamo in the MLS and have managed to win eight of these games.

Since they returned to playing home games in Canada in 2021, Vancouver Whitecaps have won 21 out of their last 33 such matches in the MLS.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches in the MLS and have not conceded more than one goal in any of these games.

Julian Gressel bagged his fifth assist of the season against St. Louis City and is currently tied for the most assists in the MLS this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been a resurgent force in the MLS in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Ivan Franco has been in impressive form this month and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day but have issues to address ahead of this game. Houston Dynamo are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Houston Dynamo

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Franco to score - Yes

