Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Inter Miami at BC Place on Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The home side have toiled for results on the continental stage and now find themselves in the final four of the competition and will be keen to secure a positive result ahead of the second leg next week.

The Caps had to come back from a first-leg deficit to beat Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the Champions Cup. They then played out 3-3 aggregate draws against Mexican sides Monterrey and Pumas UNAM in the subsequent two rounds, but ultimately won both ties on away goals.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, secured a 4-1 aggregate victory over Sporting Kansas City in their cup opener and beat Jamaican side Cavalier 4-0 across two legs in the last 16. They were drawn against LA Galaxy in the quarterfinals, losing the first leg 1-0 before an inspired performance from talisman Lionel Messi in the second saw the Herons ultimately win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Vancouver and Inter Miami.

The two teams faced off for the first time in last season's Major League Soccer campaign, with the visitors winning 2-1.

Inter Miami are set to make their Champions Cup semifinal debut this week. The Caps, meanwhile, featured at this stage of the competition back in 2016 when they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Tigres.

The Herons are the second-highest-scoring side in the Champions Cup this season with a goal tally of 11.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Prediction

Vancouver are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, although four of those outings have ended level. They have won their last two home games and will be keen to add a third on Thursday.

Inter Miami have won two of their last three matches and have lost just once all season. They have the stronger squad on paper and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six continental matches)

