Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side at the BC Place on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form in recent weeks. The Herons edged DC United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Cavalry in the Canadian Championship Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have never played an official game against Vancouver Whitecaps in previous MLS editions and will need to adapt to a new opponent on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Inter Miami form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

Damir Kreilach and Sam Adekugbe are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Andres Cubas is struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Damir Kreilach, Sam Adekugbe

Doubtful: Andres Cubas

Unavailable: None

Inter Miami

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez have been rested for this fixture and will not be included in the squad. Robbie Robinson and Facundo Farias are currently injured and have been ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Robbie Robinson, Facundo Farias, Diego Gomez

Doubtful: Ian Fray, Federico Redondo

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Brown, Cubas, Vite, Raposo; Picault, White, Gauld

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz; Campana, Taylor, Rojas

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an impeccable squad at their disposal but will have to do without their superstars this weekend. With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez unavailable this weekend, the likes of Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Inter Miami will not be able to field their best lineup, however, and might be held to a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Inter Miami