Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of games this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Los Angeles Galaxy in an intriguing fixture at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Philadelphia Union by a 3-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Whitecaps edged FC Austin to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 15 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 10 victories.

The two teams have won five matches apiece out of the last 12 matches played between them in the MLS - the reverse fixture in March this year ended in a 1-1 draw.

Vancouver Whitecaps won their previous game by a 2-1 margin against Austin FC at home and have now scored 25 of their 34 goals in the competition at home this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the MLS - their longest such streak in the competition since April 2019.

Pedro Vite scored in the 29th second of the match against Austin FC for Vancouver Whitecaps - the first time he has scored a goal in the first 30 seconds of a game in his career.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have turned a corner in their league campaign and have been impressive in recent weeks. Riqui Puig has been excellent for Los Angeles Galaxy and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps have not been at their best this season but can pack a punch in their own backyard. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes