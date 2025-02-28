Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps play LA Galaxy at BC Place on Sunday in the second round of games in the new Major League Soccer season. The hosts endured a disappointing start to life under new boss Jesper Sorensen but have recovered well.

The Caps picked up a comprehensive 4-1 win over 10-man Portland Timbers in their league opener last weekend, featuring goals from four different players, including Jayden Nelson who opened his account for the club. Vancouver then beat Deportivo Saprissa 2-0 on Thursday to overturn a first-leg deficit and advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Galaxy, meanwhile, ended last season in brilliant fashion, securing the MLS Cup after beating New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the final. They, however, endured an underwhelming pre-season and have begun the new campaign in similar vein, suffering a 2-0 defeat to the newly formed San Diego FC in their league opener last Sunday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Vancouver and Galaxy, who lead 17-13.

Galaxy have won their last two games in the fixture after winning one of their previous eight.

Vancouver are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Galaxy were one of nine teams in the MLS this season without a goal on the opening day.

The Caps were one of four teams in the MLS this season to register four goals on the opening day.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The Village are on a run of back-to-back victories and head into the weekend clash looking to make it two wins from two in the league.

Galaxy, meanwhile, put out a rather flat performance against San Diego last time out. They, however, remain without the services of star midfielder Riqui Puig and could lose this one.

Prediction: Vancouver 2-1 Galaxy

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five matchups.)

