Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Los Angeles FC in a crucial encounter at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side eased past FC Austin by a 4-2 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Whitecaps were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won six out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' five victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won their last two matches against Los Angeles FC in the regular season of the MLS but did lose the CONCACAF encounter between the two teams.

Vancouver Whitecaps could secure 50 points in a single MLS season for the first time since the 2017 edition of the competition if they manage to win this game.

Denis Bouanga has scored five goals in his last two matches in the MLS and could tie a record for the most consecutive matches with multiple goals in the competition.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have come into their own in recent weeks and will look to be at their best in this fixture. Denis Bouanga has been in excellent form over the past week and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps have also stepped up to the plate this season and will look to end their MLS campaign on a positive note. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 Los Angeles FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes