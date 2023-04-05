Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Los Angeles FC at BC Place in the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps will head into the clash on the back of an impressive 5-0 victory over Montréal in Major League Soccer action. It was their first win across five matches. They lost their last CONCACAF Champions League game against Real España 3-2 but were able to progress thanks to a 5-0 win in the first leg.

Blue-and-White will look to repeat their successful strategy of claiming a huge advantage at home to safeguard their lead on aggregate. However, Los Angeles FC have proved to be confident travelers in the competition so far, defeating Costa Rican side Alajuelense 3-0 away.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games – all in MLS. They held Colorado Rapids to a goalless away draw in their last meeting to move to third in the standings with 11 points. Los Angeles FC are one of the two surviving American teams in the competition alongside Philadelphia Union.

Los Angeles’ last visit to BC Place ended 1-0 in favour of Vancouver Whitecaps but their three previous clashes were evenly split. Each side prevailed once and also shared the spoils once. Head coach Steve Cherundolo will strive to limit the impact of free-scoring Vancouver and finish the job at home in the return leg.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Los Angeles.

Vancouver have won four times and lost once in their last five clashes with Los Angeles at home.

Vancouver have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Los Angeles have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Vancouver have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Los Angeles have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their most recent five matches.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Brian White has scored twice. Simon Becher, Tristan Blackmon, Ryan Raposo and Pedro Vite have netted once each. Coach Vanni Sartini seems to have a lot of shooters to depend on.

Gabon international Denis Bouanga tops the competition’s scoring charts with three goals. He is expected to be in the spotlight once again.

Vancouver Whitecaps come into this match as the favorites largely due to home advantage.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Los Angeles FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Los Angeles FC - Yes

Poll : 0 votes