Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC lock horns at BC Place on Sunday. Jesper Sorensen’s men are on a run of four back-to-back home wins across all competitions and will look to extend this impressive streak.
Vancouver Whitecaps maintained their strong early-season form as they held their own to secure a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at BC Place last Sunday.
Sorensen’s men have won four games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last 10 outings across all competitions, claiming six wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss against Chicago Fire on March 23.
Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up 26 points from their 11 MLS matches so far to sit top of the Western Conference table, four points above second-placed Minnesota United.
Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo at the Bank of America Stadium last Sunday courtesy of goals from Nathan Ordaz and Jeremy Ebobisse.
Steven Cherundolo’s men have gone four consecutive games without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss at the hands of Inter Miami on April 10.
With 17 points from 11 MLS matches, Los Angeles FC are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings but could move level with fourth-placed San Diego FC with a win this weekend.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 12 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Los Angeles FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Los Angeles have failed to win seven of their eight away matches across all competitions this season, losing six and claiming one draw so far.
- The Whitecaps have won their last four home games, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Pumas UNAM on April 3.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Vancouver Whitecaps have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to open a seven-point lead in the West. Los Angeles have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, but we predict the Whitecaps will maintain their blistering home form and secure all three points here.
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Los Angeles FC
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - The Whitecaps to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 bookings - No (There have been fewer than five cards in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last six clashes)