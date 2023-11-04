Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps will invite reigning champions Los Angeles FC to the BC Place in the round-one game 2 MLS Cup playoffs encounter on Sunday.

They met at the BMO Stadium in the series opener last week, with LAFC registering an impressive 5-2 home win. Ryan Hollingshead and Denis Bouanga bagged braces while Jesús Murillo added the fifth goal in the 80th minute. Brian White and Sam Adekugbe had leveled the scores twice in the first half but a dominant second-half performance ensured a win for the reigning champions.

The Whitecaps are in the playoffs after missing out last season and in the 2021 playoffs, they were eliminated from the first round. LAFC are the reigning MLS Cup winners and, after failing to retain the Supporter's Shield, they'll look to go all the way in the MLS Cup.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time in the MLS Cup playoffs. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with seven wins to their name. The hosts have registered five wins against the Canadian team and four games have ended in draws.

The home team have just two wins in their last 10 MLS games. They have suffered three defeats in that period while drawing five games.

In 2023, Los Angeles FC have three wins in their five meetings against Vancouver Whitecaps, suffering just one defeat and playing one draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording three wins. They have scored 15 goals in these games while conceding six times.

LAFC have just one win in their last nine away games in the MLS.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

The Whitecaps have a poor record in the MLS Cup playoffs, recording just one win across five appearances. This season, they are winless in their two home meetings against the reigning champions, suffering a 3-0 defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League and drawing 1-1 in the MLS.

Russell Teibert and Thomas Hasal are the only absentees for the hosts and Vanni Sartini is expected to tweak his lineup to make up for the defensive lapse last week.

The Black and Gold have seen an upturn in form in recent games, recording three wins in their last four outings. They dropped points in their only away match in that period. They have failed to score in their last three away games in the MLS and might struggle here.

LAFC head into the match in great form and, considering their advantage from game one, we expect them to play for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Los Angeles FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes