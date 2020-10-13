Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this week as the Vancouver Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC at the BC Place. The home side picked up a surprise victory in its previous game and will want to repeat the feat in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC have picked up two consecutive victories this month and are currently in fourth place in the MLS table. The away side picked up an important 3-1 win against first-place Seattle Sounders last week and are in excellent form going into this game.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have endured a miserable season so far and are dangerously close to the bottom of the Western Conference table. The Canadian outfit managed a 2-1 victory against fellow strugglers Real Salt Lake over the weekend and will have to pull another rabbit out of their hat in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against the Vancouver Whitecaps and have won three games out of five against the Canadian outfit. The Whitecaps have managed only one victory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for Los Angeles FC. The Vancouver Whitecaps' defence was dismal on the day and will need tremendous improvement ahead of this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Team News

The Whitecaps desperately need a victory

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have to go into this game without a few key players and will have to find able replacements against Los Angeles FC. Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, and Jasser Khmiri are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: Janio Bikel

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Carlos Vela is currently injured

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without the talismanic Carlos Vela for this fixture and will miss the forward's presence in the final third. Uruguayan stars Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez are with their national team for the World Cup qualifiers and are not available for this game.

Injured: Carlos Vela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Diego Rossi, Brian Rodriguez

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert; David Milinkovic; Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini

“It is a night that’s more about everybody sticking together on the field.” - Bob Bradley#LAFC https://t.co/RfwGEaJWvZ — LAFC (@LAFC) October 13, 2020

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Adrien Perez, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Danny Musovski

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

The Vancouver Whitecaps will want to turn their season around and a morale-boosting victory in this fixture should hold them in good stead for the rest of the season. The Canadian side has a terrible record against Los Angeles FC, however, and will have to be at their best to keep the away team's blistering attack quiet this week.

Los Angeles FC will be without their most potent attacking forces this week but will still be a threat in the final third. The likes of Adrien Perez and Danny Musovski proved their mettle last week and should be able to guide their side across the finish line in this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 Los Angeles FC

