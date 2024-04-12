Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important encounter at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Whitecaps eased past Toronto FC by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Los Angeles FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 15 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 12 victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won consecutive matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in all competitions, with the previous meeting between the two teams in the Leagues Cup ending in a 2-1 victory for the Canadian side in July last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up 13 points from their six matches in the MLS so far this season - the joint-best start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Los Angeles Galaxy have scored and conceded in each of their last 11 matches away from home in the MLS - there have been only three longer such streaks in the history of the competition.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have done well so far this season but will be hurting from their poor performance in the derby last week. The likes of Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig can be effective on their day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in excellent form at the moment and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes