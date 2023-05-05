Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Minnesota United in an important encounter at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Whitecaps were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against FC Dallas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good recent record against Minnesota United and have won 14 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's eight victories.

Minnesota United have won four out of their eight games away from home against teams from Canada in the MLS, with their previous such game ending in a 3-1 victory.

Vancouver Whitecaps have not conceded a single goal in their last four matches in the MLS - their longest such streak so far this season.

Minnesota United have scored 12 goals in their 16 MLS games in the regular season - they have scored multiple goals in a single game on only two occasions.

Vancouver Whitecaps have played out consecutive 0-0 draws only twice in the MLS, with the previous occasion coming in 2012.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have struggled in the final third so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The away side has been defensively impressive this season and has a point to prove in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Simon Becher to score - Yes

