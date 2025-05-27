Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps will welcome Minnesota United to BC Place in the MLS on Wednesday. The Whitecaps have a four-point lead over the second-placed San Diego and also have a game in hand. Minnesota are third in the Western Conference standings with 26 points.

Ad

The hosts are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They returned to winning ways after three draws last week with a 3-2 away triumph over Real Salt Lake. Brian White bagged a brace to take his goalscoring tally for the season to 10, and Pedro Vite bagged a 90th-minute winner.

United are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They hosted Austin in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 away draw. Michael Boxall broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, and Žan Kolmanič pulled Austin level 11 minutes later.

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording six wins apiece and playing out four draws.

Both teams had registered away wins in their league meetings last season. The Whitecaps continued that run with a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the MLS this season, conceding 12 goals in 14 games.

Minnesota United have kept three clean sheets in their last four away games in all competitions.

The Whitecaps have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Whitecaps have won three of their last four meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, they have scored three goals apiece in these wins.

Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction

Blue-and-White have drawn three of their five games in May, scoring nine goals. They have scored 14 goals in their last six home games in all competitions and will look to continue that form here.

The Loons have suffered three losses in the MLS thus far, with two of them registered on their travels. They have lost three of their last four meetings against the Whitecaps, conceding nine goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

While both teams head into the match in great form, considering Vancouver's home advantage, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More