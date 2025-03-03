Vancouver Whitecaps vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps will face Monterrey at the BC Place on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their Major League Soccer campaign but will break from that this week as they return to continental action.

Ad

They were drawn against Deportivo Saprissa in the previous round of the tournament, losing the first leg 2-1, with Ryan Gauld's first-half strike canceled out by their opponents in the second half. The Caps, however, secured a 2-0 win in the return leg on home turf, with Brian White scoring a second-half brace to secure advancement for the Canadian side.

Monterrey, meanwhile, locked horns with Forge in the opening round of the Champions Cup last month, picking up a 2-0 win in their first-leg clash on the road, with Nelson Deossa and Jordi Cortizo getting on the scoresheet. They then finished the job on home turf a week later, beating the Canadian outfit 3-0 in the second leg with Cortizo once again coming off the bench to score.

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Vancouver and Monterrey.

The Caps' last meeting against Mexican opposition in competitive action came back in August last year when they faced Pumas in the round of 32 of last season's Leagues Cup which they lost 2-0.

Monterrey are five-time winners of the Champions Cup, most recently lifting the title in 2021. Vancouver, however, have never won the continental showpiece, with their best-ever finish coming back in the 2016-17 season when they made it to the semifinals.

The Rayados have found the back of the net in their last 21 Champions Cup outings, a run stretching back to April 2019.

Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Monterrey Prediction

Vancouver have won their last three games on the bounce after losing three of their previous four competitive outings. They have won their last four games at the BC Place by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1 and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Monterrey are also in fine form at the moment, winning four of their last five matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Monterrey

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback