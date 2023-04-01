Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps will play host to Montréal at BC Place in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montréal Preview

This is an all-Canadian affair. The two sides, who are also competing in the Canadian Championship, are set to honor their first MLS clash of the season. Vancouver Whitecaps are yet to record a league victory after five matches. They will aim to exploit home advantage in their next three matches to make up for the lost ground.

Blue-and-White played out a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United in their last game. It was their third stalemate of the season, all ending in a similar scoreline. While Vancouver are struggling in the league, they are thriving in the CONCACAF Champions League. They are through to the quarterfinals and will face Los Angeles FC.

Montréal have played four matches and have one in hand. After three back-to-back defeats, with five goals conceded and zero scoring, the visitors claimed their first win against Philadelphia Union in their last match. They could face a daunting task at BC Place, considering their poor away record so far this term.

L'Impact’s three losses happened on the road. However, they will likely take confidence from their recent home win heading into the game. Montréal sit in 24th place with three points while Vancouver are two places behind on the same points. The visitors secured a 2-1 win in their previous clash played at Saputo Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montréal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five matches, Vancouver have prevailed twice as opposed to three times for Montréal.

Vancouver have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Montréal at BC Place.

Vancouver have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Montréal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Vancouver have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Montréal have won twice and lost thrice.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montréal Prediction

No player has scored more than one league goal for the hosts as of yet. New signing Alessandro Schöpf and four other players have scored once each.

Romell Quioto leads the visitors with two goals while Chinonso Offor has netted once. Four players have been sidelined with injuries, including captain Samuel Piette.

The Canadian rivalry will guarantee a high intensity, but Vancouver Whitecaps are likely to have the final say based on form.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Montréal

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montréal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montréal - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes