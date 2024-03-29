Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on an impressive Portland Timbers side in an important clash at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 17 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 11 victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps won their previous game against Portland Timbers by a 3-2 margin in August last year in the MLS and won consecutive league games against Timbers on only one previous occasion in their history.

Vancouver Whitecaps were on an unbeaten run of eight matches on the trot in the regular season of the MLS before they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake last week.

Portland Timbers have lost only one of their last 11 Cascadia derbies away from home in a run dating back to 2019 but did suffer their only defeat during this period in their previous away game against Vancouver Whitecaps in April last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have been in excellent form in recent weeks but will be hurting from their defeat against Real Salt Lake. The Whitecaps can be impressive on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Portland Timbers have also stepped up to the plate this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes