Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps will play host to Portland Timbers at BC Place in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are reeling from their disastrous showing against Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions League. The hosts were taken to the cleaners, 3-0, in front of home fans on Thursday, leaving their continental campaign in tatters.

“We need not think about that for long. We have a crucial game,” said coach Vanni Sartini.

Blue-and-White have recorded one victory across six league matches, losing twice and drawing thrice, leaving them 19th in the standings with six points. They will look to make the most of their home advantage before hitting the road for their next two fixtures. The last meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Providence Park.

Portland Timbers are in search of their second win of the season following a successful 1-0 opener against Kansas City on matchday one. They have drawn twice and lost thrice since then, and currently sit in 23rd place with five points. The visitors are yet to win on the road this term after three trips.

The Timbers have identified the objective of winning the ultimate prize this season. But their campaign has been derailed by a flurry of injuries, particularly in midfield and attack, with six players yet to return to action. Last season's top scorer Dairon Asprilla (10 goals) has resumed light training after knee surgery but remains unavailable.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Portland.

Vancouver have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Portland at BC Place.

Vancouver have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Portland have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Vancouver have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Portland have drawn twice and lost thrice in their most recent five encounters.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Simon Becher (three goals, one assist) and Julian Gressel (one goal, three assists) have been outstanding for the hosts so far.

Juan David Mosquera boasts one goal and one assist for the visitors, while Tega Ikoba and Franck Boli have netted once each.

Vancouver Whitecaps will fight to avoid another defeat in a row in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Portland Timbers - Yes

