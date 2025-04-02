Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM are back in action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup when they square off in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday. Both sides will be looking to place one foot in the semis and this makes for a thrilling battle at BC Place.

Vancouver Whitecaps failed to return to winning ways at the weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Toronto FC in their MLS clash at BMO Field.

This followed a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire on March 23, a result which saw their seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

The Whitecaps now turn their focus to the Champions Cup, where they overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Saprissa 3-2 on aggregate in the first round before needing penalties to see off Monterrey after a 3-3 stalemate over two legs.

Over in Mexico, Pumas UNAM also returned to winning ways in Mexican Liga MX as they edged out Club Leon 2-1 at the Estadio León last Sunday.

Before that, Efraín Juárez’s men snapped their run of four consecutive league defeats courtesy of a 3-1 win over Puebla on March 8, one week before crashing down to earth in a 3-1 home loss against Monterrey.

Pumas, who are currently 10th in the Liga MX table, now turn their focus to the Champions Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 aggregate win over Canadian outfit Cavalry FC before knocking out Alajuelense thanks to a 3-1 victory over two legs.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas, with the Mexican outfit claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in the Leagues Cup back in August 2024.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since February 23.

Pumas have won all but one of their most recent five matches in all competitions, with the 3-1 defeat against Monterrey on March 17 being the exception.

The Whitecaps have lost just one of their last seven home games in all competitions while claiming five wins and one draw since October.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 calendar year and will be looking to forge ahead in their quest for a first-ever continental title. Pumas picked up a morale-boosting result against a well-drilled Club Leon side last time out, but we predict the Whitecaps will make the most of their home advantage and secure a vital first-leg victory.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Pumas UNAM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: First to score - The Whitecaps (Pumas have conceded the opening goal in eight of their last nine outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last seven games)

