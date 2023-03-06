Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps will play host to Real España at BC Place in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España Preview

Both teams are making their return to the competition after many years of absence. Vancouver Whitecaps last participated in 2016-17, reaching the semi-finals – their best record so far in the CONCACAF’s premier football club competition. Real España made their last appearance in 2014-15, crashing out in the group stage.

Blue-and-White are having a tepid start to their Major League Soccer campaign, losing their season-opening game at home to Real Salt Lake 2-1. They lost their follow-up fixture against San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at PayPal Park. New signing Sergio Córdova and last season’s second top-scorer Ryan Gauld are yet to make a splash.

Real España earned their qualification through the 2022 CONCACAF League (which has since been discontinued), finishing as semifinalists and third overall team. They are the third team from Honduras to participate in this year’s CONCACAF Champions League alongside Olimpia and Motagua.

Los Aurinegros, finalists of the 2021-22 Liga Nacional Apertura and Clausura Final Phases, currently sit fifth in the standings ahead of matchday 12. After breaking a four-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Victoria, Real España slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Motagua in their last league contest.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps played seven preseason friendly matches, winning three, drawing two and losing two.

Vancouver Whitecaps have scored seven goals in their last five matches while conceding four in the process.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Real España have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, Real España have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España Prediction

Coach Vanni Sartini will look to launch their continental campaign on a good note and will hope to maintain the momentum in the MLS.

Ramiro Rocca and Jhow Benavidez have scored three goals each for the visitors. They will look to open their accounts in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unlikely to accept a third successive loss before the home fans. They will fight to make a statement against Real España.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 Real España

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España

Tip 1: Result – Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Real España to score - Yes

