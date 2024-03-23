Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake take on an impressive Vancouver Whitecaps side in an important encounter at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Whitecaps eased past FC Dallas by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams.

Real Salt Lake won both their matches against Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS last season and have never secured a run of three victories on the trot against the Whitecaps in their history.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up seven points from their first three matches in the MLS so far this season - their best start to a league campaign since 2012.

After a run of only two victories in 23 matches away from home against teams from Canada in the MLS, Real Salt Lake have won four of their last six such games in the competition.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have made a positive start to their league campaign but will need to remain consistent in the coming months. The Whitecaps have scored five goals in their last two goals and will look to make the most of their form this weekend.

Real Salt Lake have troubled Vancouver Whitecaps in the recent past but are not at their best at the moment. Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes