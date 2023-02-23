Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake will be looking to improve on their respective 2022 MLS campaigns as they kick things off in the league on Saturday night.

A late resurgence did not prove to be enough for the Vancouver Whitecaps to book their place in the postseason last term. They finished ninth in the MLS Western Conference standings, four points astray of the final playoff spot that was occupied by their Saturday opponents Real Salt Lake.

Vanni Sartini's side perhaps took too long to hit their stride last season, losing as many as six of their first eight matches. But they are a team that has a reputation for stuttering starts, failing to win more than three of their opening 10 games in the last four regular seasons.

Sartini will be hoping to shore up his leaky defense this time around. The Whitecaps had the joint-second worst defensive record in the Western Conference last time, shipping in 57 goals in 34 matches. They only managed to score 40.

They have reason to be optimistic on Saturday, though, as they've been a formidable force at home. 10 of their 12 wins from the 2022 season came on home soil.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake showed plenty of grit in the 2-22 regular season to claw their way into the postseason. But it ended in rather disappointing fashion as they relinquished a 2-0 lead to fall on penalties to Austin FC in the opening round of the playoffs.

Pablo Mastroeni's men will kickstart their 2023 MLS campaign with two successive away matches. Their away record last season was nothing to write home about, winning just three on the road.

Damir Kreilach is set to return to the fray after missing out on the majority of last season. He was their top scorer in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and his return will be a huge boost for the side.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have lost their last two away games against Vancouver Whitecaps by a combined scorline of 6-2.

Vancouver Whitecaps picked up 33 of their total haul of 43 points at their home ground BC Place.

Real Salt Lake had the fourth-best defensive record in the Western Conference last season, shipping in just 45 goals.

Real Salt Lake went undefeated in pre-season, picking up three goals and two draws.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

The arrival of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka from Yokohama F. Marinos is expected to help the Vancouver Whitecaps plug the leak at the back. The Whitecaps love to attack and Real Salt Lake can be a resilient unit. But the artifcal turf could prove to be tricky for Real Salt Lake.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

