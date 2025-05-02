Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps host Real Salt Lake at BC Place in the MLS on Saturday, aiming to strengthen their position atop the league standings. With seven wins from 10 games and 23 points in the bag, the Blue and White are currently topping the Western Conference standings, five clear of anyone in the group.

Last weekend, the Canadian side returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Minnesota United following a 0-0 draw with St. Louis City.

Sebastian Berhalter broke the deadlock for the hosts 10 minutes into the second half, before Pedro Vite scored a brace. William Trapp pulled one back for the hosts late on, but it was too little, too late.

Now back on home turf, Vancouver will be aiming to build on this victory and continue their title charge. On the other hand, Real Salt Lake are down in 10th position in the same table, having won just four games and lost six.

After consecutive losses to Nashville and Toronto, Salt Lake beat San Diego in their last outing, winning 3-1. Diego Luna opened the scoring for the visitors in the added minutes of the opening stanza, but Hirving Lozano equalized for the debutants just minutes later.

Luna then restored Salt Lake's lead early in the second half before Samuel Janqua made it 3-1 shortly after the hour mark.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 clashes between the sides in the past, with Vancouver winning 13 times over Salt Lake and losing on 15 occasions.

Real Salt Lake have won their last four encounters with Vancouver Whitecaps and remain unbeaten in their last five.

After back-to-back draws between these sides in 2014, Vancouver and Salt Lake have drawn just once in their next 24 clashes: a 1-1 stalemate in August 2022.

The Claret and Cobalt are the only side in the Western Conference who are yet to draw a game in the league this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Vancouver are on a better run of form than Real Salt Lake and come into the fixture as favorites. As their rivals have blown hot and cold, they will be confident of their chances here.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

