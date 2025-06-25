Vancouver Whitecaps invite San Diego to BC Place in a top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference clash on Wednesday. The Whitecaps have a game in hand and a two-point lead atop the standings.

The Whitecaps had a 3-0 home win over the Seattle Sounders earlier this month, but lost 2-1 to the Columbus Crew in their previous outing. Meanwhile, San Diego made it two wins in a row with a 4-2 win at Minnesota United, with Anders Dreyer and Milan Iloski bagging braces.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Whitecaps have the best defensive record in MLS this season, conceding 14 times in 17 games.

San Diego have outscored the Whitecaps 33-31 in the league.

Vancouver have won one of their last four games across competitions, failing to score twice.

SDFC have one loss in their last eight league outings, winning six, scoring at least twice in the victories.

Vanvouver have lost one of their last 12 league games, keeping six clean sheets.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in six home games in MLS, scoring 14 times.

San Diego have four away games in MLS this season.

The Whitecaps have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight league games.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Prediction

The Whitecaps have one loss at home in MLS this season but have won two of their last eight across competitions, losing twice.

Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter are with the USA national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Jayden Nelson and Ali Ahmed are with the Canada team.

San Diego, meanwhile, have won their last two league games, scoring six times. They have lost four of their last six away games, conceding 12 goals, though,

Luca de la Torre and Anibal Godoy are on international duty at the Gold Cup. Hirving Lozano was injured against Austin last month but is back in training and could start.

Both teams have some absentees, so a high-scoring draw could ensue in their first-ever meeting.

Prediction: Vancouver 2-2 San Diego

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

