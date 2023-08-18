Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023 

Vancouver Whitecaps host San Jose Earthquakes at the BC Place on Sunday for a clash in the MLS, with the teams separated by just a point on the table.

While San Jose are in sixth position of the Western Conference standings with 32 points, Vancouver Whitecaps are in seventh with 31 points.

Both teams entered the 2023 Leagues Cup on a winning note but couldn't make it too far in the competition.

Vancouver saw off Austin (2-1) and LA Galaxy (4-2) in the MLS before starting their cup season, wherein the Blue and Whites made it only until the round of 32. Tigres UANL beat them 5-3 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

On the other hand, San Jose beat Seattle Sounders 2-0 before entering the cup, but were knocked out in the group stages following back-to-back losses to Portland Timbers and Tigres. The Goonies failed to score in both the games, bowing out with a whimper.

However, things are much better for them in the MLS, wherein San Jose have lost just twice from their last 10 games and will be looking to pick up from where they left off last time.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Vancouver winning on 11 occasions and losing to San Jose 10 times.

This fixture has produced more draws (12) than wins for either side.

Vancouver have failed to beat San Jose in their last five clashes.

San Jose have beaten Vancouver in their last two encounters and will be looking to make it three wins in a row against them for the first time since a run of four between July 2019 and October 2020.

Vancouver have scored three goals each against San Jose on their last two visits to their stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have struggled a lot this season and San Jose will be looking to pile more misery on them.

Considering their recent form, the Goonies could seal a third win in a row against the Canadian side.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes