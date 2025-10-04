Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2025 

Vancouver Whitecaps host San Jose Earthquakes at the BC Place on Sunday in MLS, looking to remain on the coattails of leaders San Diego. Both teams are currently tied on 57 points each, but Vancouver have a game in hand over San Diego, and winning that encounter could keep the pressure on them as the Canadian side aim to finish the league phase of the season in first place of the Western Conference.

Ad

The Village have drawn their most recent two top-flight games in MLS against Portland Timbers (1-1) and Seattle Sounders (2-2), but crushed city rivals Vancouver FC 4-2 in the Canadian Championship finals on Thursday.

It should give them a pep in the step ahead of their penultimate home game of the 2025 MLS season. Meanwhile, San Jose are down in ninth position in the Western Conference table with only 38 points from 32 games.

Ad

Trending

After three consecutive losses in the competition, the Goonies outmaneuvered leaders San Diego FC 1-0 on the road in a famous victory. Josef Martinez struck the only goal of the game in the 14th minute which was enough to earn them all three points.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 clashes between the sides in the past, and the spoils are closely shared, with Vancouver winning 13 times over San Jose and losing on 12 occasions.

Having beaten Vancouver in their last game, San Jose could see consecutive wins in the fixture for the first time since a run of three consecutive victories between 2022 and 2023.

San Jose have won just one of their last five away games to Vancouver Whitecaps.

After losing three games in a row, San Jose returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 defeat of leaders San Diego. They haven't won consecutively in MLS since May 2025.

Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team on paper and have seen a better campaign overall.

San Jose have a fragile defense which could be their own undoing here.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More