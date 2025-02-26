Vancouver Whitecaps vs Saprissa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2025 

Vancouver Whitecaps and Saprissa square off in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first qualifying round on Thursday at BC Place.

Vancouver are coming off a 4-1 victory at Portland Timbers in MLS over the weekend. Portland were reduced to 10 men when Kamal Miller was sent off in the 11th minute. The Whitecaps took advantage, with Ryan Gauld and Pedro Vite putting them two goals up at the break. Sam Adekugbe and Jayden Nelson joined the party after the break before Antony netted a consolation strike for Portland.

Saprissa, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Sporting San Jose in the Costa Rican Primera Division, thanks to Ariel Rodriguez and David Guzman's first-half strikes.

Los Morados now shift their attention to the continent, where they hold a 2-1 advantage in the tie following a comeback home win in the first leg in Costa Rica last week. They went behind to Ryan Gauld's 21st-minute strike, but Mariano Torres equalised six minutes into the second half before Ariel Rodriguez scored the winner deep into injury time.

The winner of this tie face Monterrey in the Round of 16.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Saprissa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Vancouver's last eight competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Saprissa's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Four of the Whitecaps' last five home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Saprissa have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven away games.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Saprissa Prediction

Vancouver would be disappointed to have let their one-goal lead slip in the first leg but bounced back with a comprehensive win in the league.

Saprissa, meanwhile, were winless in four games before the first leg but have won two on the bounce since then. They have been porous defensively on their travels in the last few weeks, though.

Hence, expect Vancouver to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Vancouver 2-1 Saprissa

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Saprissa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vancouver to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

