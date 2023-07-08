Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Seattle Sounders in a crucial encounter at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Sounders edged Houston Dynamo to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Canadian outfit slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 18 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' nine victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps have managed to win their last two matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS - the first time they have achieved the feat since October 2014.

Vancouver Whitecaps suffered a 3-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game - the first time they have failed to find the back of the net in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Seattle Sounders pulled off 515 passes against Houston Dynamo last week and have managed more than 500 passes in 12 league games this season - the second-highest tally in this regard in the MLS after Los Angeles Galaxy.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have flattered to deceive so far this season and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. The Sounders can pack a punch on their day and will take plenty of heart from their victory last week.

Vancouver Whitecaps have been inconsistent at best so far this year and will need to step up to the plate in this match. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Ruidiaz to score - Yes

