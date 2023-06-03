Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last seven MLS home matches as they play hosts to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

The Whitecaps decimated 10-men Houston Dynamo 6-2 in their latest outing to climb to sixth in the MLS Western Conference standings. Pedro Vite opened the scoring as early as the first minute of the game for them before Corey Baird and Amine Bassi's goals saw Houston Dynamo race to a 2-1 lead by the 16th minute.

But Julian Gressel's brace and second-half goals from Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter and Ryan Gauld ensured the Whitecaps won the game in emphatic fashion. They converted six of their seven shots on targets into goals and coach Vanni Sartini will want more of the same from his players on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jesus Ferreira's second-half stoppage-time goal proved to be only a consolation for FC Dallas as Sporting Kansas City beat them 2-1 in midweek. Sporting KC are unbeaten in five of their last six MLS games, which includes four wins and a draw.

They are languishing at 11th in the table for now. But they are just two points behind Houston Dynamo, who occupy the final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Beating the Whitecaps at home will be a difficult task but Sporting KC will fancy their chances of making it three wins on the trot in the league as the two sides square off on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps won both the meetings between the two sides in the MLS 2022 season with a 1-0 scoreline.

Since losing to Real Salt Lake on the opening night of the season, Vancouver Whitecaps have let in just a single second-half goal at home this season.

Sporting Kansas City have lost eight of their 16 games in the 2023 MLS season, the joint-second highest in the Western Conference. Only Los Angeles Galaxy have lost more (nine).

Vancouver Whitecaps have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six MLS matches.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The Whitecaps are a bit leaky at the back. However, their home record this season speaks for itself and they have also got the better of Sporting Kansas City in recent meetings. They will have a spring in their steps following their emphatic win over Houston Dynamo in midweek and are likely to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

