Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps host St. Louis at BC Place on Saturday in Major League Soccer (MLS) action, looking to return to winning ways after three unfavorable outings. Following a convincing 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas, the Whitecaps went down 2-1 to San Jose in the league before a 2-2 draw with Forge in the Canadian Championship semi-finals.

On Monday, Vancouver drew 1-1 with Houston Dynamo after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer.

With 46 points from 26 games, Jesper Sørensen's side are in third position in the Western Conference table, just six points off leaders San Diego FC with a game in hand.

St. Louis are going through a rough patch, though, losing seven of their last 10 matches in the league, including a 3-2 defeat to Chicago Fire last weekend. Having fallen behind early in the match, the Missouri outfit struck two goals within 15 minutes of the second half to go 2-1 in front, but ended up conceding two more goals later as St. Louis failed to hold on to their lead.

It was their 15th loss of the 2025 season, as many losses as they suffered in the entirety of the last campaign.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in the past, with Vancouver Whitecaps winning thrice over St. Louis and losing just once.

St. Louis beat Vancouver in their first official clash on 28 May 2023, and have been winless in the next four clashes since.

The Missouri team have lost seven of their last 10 matches in Major League Soccer, winning just twice.

Vancouver Whitecaps are winless in their last three games across all competitions. Their most recent two outings have ended in draws, though.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis Prediction

St. Louis are in a truly rough patch of form right now, losing a handful of games lately. Vancouver have been more stable by comparison and boast a good head-to-head record against the Missouri outfit too.

With the home support also in their favor, the Whitecaps should secure a narrow win in this one.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 St. Louis

Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

