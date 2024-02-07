Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres kick off their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign on Thursday when they lock horns at the Starlight Stadium.

The Mexican Liga MX outfit head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive wins against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Vancouver Whitecaps continue to struggle for results in preparation for the new MLS campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Haugesund after giving up their lead in the 88th minute.

Prior to that, Vanni Sartini’s men had lost their previous four warm-up friendlies, conceding eight goals and scoring just twice since kicking off the new year with a 1-0 victory over Diósgyőri on January 20.

While the Whitecaps will look to find their feet on Thursday, next up is the stern challenge of taking on a Tigres side who have won their previous three meetings since March 2017.

Tigres, meanwhile, were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX last Sunday.

This followed a 1-1 draw with 10-man Queretaro on January 29 which saw their three-game winning streak in the league come to an end.

Tigres have enjoyed a solid start to the new Liga MX Clausura campaign, claiming 11 points from five matches to sit top of the table, level on points with Monterrey and Club America.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres, with Robert Siboldi’s men claiming three wins in their previous three encounters.

Tigres are unbeaten in their five outings across all competitions since the turn of the year, claiming three wins and two draws so far.

The Whitecaps have failed to win their last five matches, losing four and picking up one draw since a 1-0 victory over Diósgyőri on January 20.

Tigres have lost just one of their last six away games since the start of December, with a 3-0 loss at Club America on December 18 being the exception.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have stumbled into the new year and will be looking to return to competitive action with a more positive result. However, they take on a settled Tigres side who have flown out of the blocks in 2024 and we see the Mexican outfit claiming a first-leg victory.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Tigres

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tigres to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Tigres’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six outings)