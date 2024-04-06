Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC take on an impressive Vancouver Whitecaps side in an important encounter at the BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Whitecaps edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a slight edge over Toronto FC and have won eight out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's seven victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five matches against Toronto FC in the MLS - the first time they have achieved such a feat in the club's history.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up 10 points from their first five matches in the MLS this season and have equalled their second-best start to a season in the club's history.

Toronto FC have lost 11 of their last 13 matches away from home in all competitions and have scored only three goals in these games.

Fafa Picault has picked up a goal and an assist in each of his last two matches in the MLS - the first Vancouver Whitecaps player to achieve such a feat in seven years.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have made a strong start to their MLS campaign and will be intent on getting the better of their Canadian rivals. With Fafa Picault firing on all cylinders, the Whitecaps can be a formidable unit on their day.

Toronto FC have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Fafa Picault to score - Yes