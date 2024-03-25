Vanuatu vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

Vanuatu and Brunei lock horns at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a friendly game as part of the 2024 FIFA World Series.

The FIFA World Series is a new initiative that organizes friendly international matches between teams from different confederations that do not typically get a chance to face each other.

Last week, both sides were in action under the same initiative and ended up on the losing side.

Oceania outfit Vanuatu were crushed 6-0 by a rampant Guinea at the same venue on Friday. Goals from Morlaye Sylla, Kandet Diawara, Ousmane Camara and Mamadou Kane had them 4-0 up by halftime before Kane and Sylla netted once more in the second half to complete the rout.

With that, Vanuatu lost for the third time in a row and remained winless in four matches. Brunei, though, saw a defeat for the sixth consecutive time following a 2-0 loss at the hands of Bermuda.

Aunde Todd broke the deadlock for the CONCACAF outfit in the 82nd minute before Djair Parfit-Williams doubled their advantage with only two minutes of normal time left in the match.

Brunei had put up a stern resistance until that point, but they were eventually beaten.

Vanuatu vs Brunei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vanuatu and Brunei meet for the first time in their history.

Brunei have lost their last six games in a row, failing to score in their last five.

Vanuatu have lost their last three international games and remain winless in their last four.

Vanuatu are 170th in the FIFA World Rankings, whereas Brunei are another 24 places below them.

Vanuatu vs Brunei Prediction

Neither Vanuatu nor Brunei have been on a good run of form lately, especially the latter, who have lost their last six games in a row. The Wasps are the underdogs in this match, as Vanuatu have some decent options in the attack to hurt them.

The Oceania outfit can secure a win in this encounter, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Vanuatu 1-0 Brunei

Vanuatu vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vanuatu to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No