Vanuatu vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

Vanuatu and Brunei lock horns at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a friendly game as part of the 2024 FIFA World Series.
The FIFA World Series is a new initiative that organizes friendly international matches between teams from different confederations that do not typically get a chance to face each other.
Last week, both sides were in action under the same initiative and ended up on the losing side.
Oceania outfit Vanuatu were crushed 6-0 by a rampant Guinea at the same venue on Friday. Goals from Morlaye Sylla, Kandet Diawara, Ousmane Camara and Mamadou Kane had them 4-0 up by halftime before Kane and Sylla netted once more in the second half to complete the rout.
With that, Vanuatu lost for the third time in a row and remained winless in four matches. Brunei, though, saw a defeat for the sixth consecutive time following a 2-0 loss at the hands of Bermuda.
Aunde Todd broke the deadlock for the CONCACAF outfit in the 82nd minute before Djair Parfit-Williams doubled their advantage with only two minutes of normal time left in the match.
Brunei had put up a stern resistance until that point, but they were eventually beaten.
Vanuatu vs Brunei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Vanuatu and Brunei meet for the first time in their history.
- Brunei have lost their last six games in a row, failing to score in their last five.
- Vanuatu have lost their last three international games and remain winless in their last four.
- Vanuatu are 170th in the FIFA World Rankings, whereas Brunei are another 24 places below them.
Vanuatu vs Brunei Prediction
Neither Vanuatu nor Brunei have been on a good run of form lately, especially the latter, who have lost their last six games in a row. The Wasps are the underdogs in this match, as Vanuatu have some decent options in the attack to hurt them.
The Oceania outfit can secure a win in this encounter, albeit narrowly.
Prediction: Vanuatu 1-0 Brunei
Vanuatu vs Brunei Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Vanuatu to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No