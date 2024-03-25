Vanuatu vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Mar 25, 2024 12:18 GMT
The sides meet for the first time in history
Vanuatu and Brunei lock horns at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a friendly game as part of the 2024 FIFA World Series.

The FIFA World Series is a new initiative that organizes friendly international matches between teams from different confederations that do not typically get a chance to face each other.

Last week, both sides were in action under the same initiative and ended up on the losing side.

Oceania outfit Vanuatu were crushed 6-0 by a rampant Guinea at the same venue on Friday. Goals from Morlaye Sylla, Kandet Diawara, Ousmane Camara and Mamadou Kane had them 4-0 up by halftime before Kane and Sylla netted once more in the second half to complete the rout.

With that, Vanuatu lost for the third time in a row and remained winless in four matches. Brunei, though, saw a defeat for the sixth consecutive time following a 2-0 loss at the hands of Bermuda.

Aunde Todd broke the deadlock for the CONCACAF outfit in the 82nd minute before Djair Parfit-Williams doubled their advantage with only two minutes of normal time left in the match.

Brunei had put up a stern resistance until that point, but they were eventually beaten.

Vanuatu vs Brunei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Vanuatu and Brunei meet for the first time in their history.
  • Brunei have lost their last six games in a row, failing to score in their last five.
  • Vanuatu have lost their last three international games and remain winless in their last four.
  • Vanuatu are 170th in the FIFA World Rankings, whereas Brunei are another 24 places below them.

Vanuatu vs Brunei Prediction

Neither Vanuatu nor Brunei have been on a good run of form lately, especially the latter, who have lost their last six games in a row. The Wasps are the underdogs in this match, as Vanuatu have some decent options in the attack to hurt them.

The Oceania outfit can secure a win in this encounter, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Vanuatu 1-0 Brunei

Vanuatu vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vanuatu to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

