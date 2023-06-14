Vanuatu vs Mongolia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15, 2023 

Vanuatu and Mongolia lock horns at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India, for the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday (June 15).

Without a point in two games, Vanuatu are out of the race to reach the final as they sit at the bottom of the group. Etienne Mermer's side were beaten 3-1 by Lebanon in their opening game before going down 1-0 to hosts India in their next, which mathematically ended their progression hopes.

Mongolia, though, stand a slim of chance of reaching the final, having accrued a point. All they must do is beat Vanuatu and hope that Lebanon fall to beat India in the other game.

For the record, the Blue Wolves were beaten 2-0 by India in their opening game but held Lebanon to a goalless draw in their next. Manager Ichiro Otsuka could be tempted to play the same lineup but needs his side to do something they haven't done yet - score goals.

Vanuatu vs Mongolia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between the two teams.

Vanuatu are ranked 164th in the world, while Mongolia are 19 places below them.

Vanuatu have lost their last three games, conceding six times and scoring just once.

Mongolia are winless in six games and have failed to score in two.

Vanuatu have won just one of their last seven games.

Mongolia are the only team in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup who are yet to score. They were blanked 2-0 by India and drew goalless with Lebanon.

Vanuatu have conceded the most goals (4) in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup.

Vanuatu vs Mongolia Prediction

With their cup aspirations already over, Vanuatu have little to play for besides pride. The island outfit have flattered to deceive, especially with their defence in sixes and sevens.

Mongolia, meanwhile, have been toothless in attack but did a great job of keeping Lebanon at bay last time out. The Blue Wolves must find their shootings boots to have a chance of reaching the final. Against Vanuatu's porous backline, expect them to do exactly that.

Prediction: Vanuatu 0-1 Mongolia

Vanuatu vs Mongolia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mongolia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

