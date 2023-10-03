VAR: The solution or the problem?

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in football was meant to be the guardian angel of fairness and accuracy on the pitch. The system was introduced in football to help referees make better decisions, to solve the problem of incorrect calls by officials.

Fans were promised an era of error-free football and were told it would be a technological utopia where every decision would be crisp and clear. Fast forward to today, and we've got a comedy of errors that would make even Shakespeare blush.

Despite the technology's best intentions, VAR human handlers have often fallen short of its goals, with several high-profile incidents of questionable calls marring the game. The latest example occurred during a Liverpool match, where a legitimate goal was disallowed due to a communication error between the on-field referee and the VAR team.

What transpired in disallowing Luis Diaz's goal?

Luis Diaz in the game against Tottenham

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) openly admitted the mistake committed in the Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur game last Sunday (1 October). They said that VAR officials Darren England and assistant Dan Cook erred in their judgment when Diaz's 34th-minute strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside. The statement read (as per ESPN):

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool.

"The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error."

Upon closer examination, still images of the incident demonstrated that Tottenham's defender, Cristian Romero, had actually played Diaz onside. It's essential to note that this disallowed goal occurred when the match was leveled, but Liverpool were down to 10 men following Curtis Jones's controversial red card.

The blunder can be chalked up to a simple human error. The lines were drawn per the usual protocol, and all other aspects were thoroughly checked. Nevertheless, it appears that what sources are describing as a momentary lapse of concentration led to a loss of focus regarding the initial on-field decision.

Instead of opting for an intervention that would have rightly resulted in awarding the goal, a check complete was confirmed. The VAR officials were removed from their duties for the remainder of the weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the apology won't help. He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"Who does that help now? We had the situation in the Manchester United vs Wolves game. Did they get points for it? It doesn't help. Nobody expects 100% correct decisions, but when VAR comes in, it should become easier. The decision was made really quick and it changed the momentum of the game."

Is technology truly at fault?

Technology, like VAR, often bears the brunt of criticism when officiating blunders occur in football. However, it's crucial to recognize that the technology itself isn't inherently flawed; rather, it's the human handlers and their interpretations that can be prone to errors and biases.

VAR is a tool, a set of cameras and software, neither capable of prejudice nor judgment. It is operated by humans who, despite their best intentions, can be influenced by various factors, including pressure, personal biases, or even the sheer complexity of the game.

The true indictment here lies with the human handlers, as they are the ones responsible for interpreting VAR's data and making crucial decisions. The recent incident involving the disallowed goal by Luis Diaz serves as a poignant example.

The technology did its part, showcasing still images that clearly indicated an onside position. However, the human handlers failed to uphold the fairness VAR was meant to ensure. This highlights a disturbing trend where human judgment becomes malleable, susceptible to external influences, or, in some instances, seemingly unaccountable.

VAR, when operated correctly and impartially, can be a powerful tool to enhance the game's integrity.