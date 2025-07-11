Varnamo vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Varnamo will host Djurgarden at the Finnvedsvallen on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign. The home side have endured a near-disastrous first half to their season and will need to turn a corner soon if they are to retain their top-flight status as they sit rock-bottom in the league table with just four points.

They were beaten 1-0 by Hammarby in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought point despite an early red card to Rufai Mohammed before their opponents scored the game-winner in the 91st minute.

Djurgarden have endured a rather disappointing campaign so far and could potentially end the first half of the season in the bottom half of the pile. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 5-1 demolition of Degerfors, with August Priske scoring an early brace before Tokmac Nguen scored a brilliant hat-trick to seal a comfortable victory for Järnkaminerna.

The visitors sit mid-table in eighth place with 19 points from 14 matches and will be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Varnamo vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Varnamo and Djurgarden. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won one more.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Varnamo are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Djurgarden have scored four away league goals this term. Only Halmstad (2) have scored fewer on the road.

The hosts are the lowest-scoring side in the Swedish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 11.

Varnamo vs Djurgarden Prediction

Varnamo are on a wretched 17-game winless run in competitive action as they continue to search for their first win of the campaign. They have, however, drawn their last three games on home turf and will be looking to at least extend that streak here.

Järnkaminerna are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five games. They are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Varnamo 0-2 Djurgarden

Varnamo vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Djurgarden to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five competitive matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

