Varnamo vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

The action continues in round 13 of the Swedish Allsvenskan as Varnamo play host to Elfsborg at Finnvedsvallen on Sunday. Arne Sandsto’s men head into the weekend as the only side without a win in the league and will be looking to finally get their season up and running.

Having picked up a 3-2 victory over Molde on June 15, Varnamo made it two consecutive friendly wins on Tuesday when they thrashed Danish outfit Boldklubben 6-1 on home turf.

Head coach Sandsto will hope both results can inspire a much-needed turnaround as they return to action in the Allsvenskan, where they are the only team yet to taste victory this season.

Varnamo have lost nine of their 12 league matches so far while claiming three draws to sit rock-bottom in the standings with three points, 10 points away from safety.

On the other hand, Elfsborg failed to secure a morale-boosting result last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Mjallby in their friendly clash at the Örebäcksvallen.

This followed a 2-0 home loss at the hands of Hammarby on May 31, a result which saw their run of five consecutive league wins come to an end. Elfsborg have picked up 25 points from their 12 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit fourth in the table, five points behind league leaders Mjallby.

Varnamo vs Elfsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Elfsborg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Varnamo have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Elfsborg have failed to win their last four visits to the Finnvedsvallen in all competitions, losing once and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory in May 2011.

Varnamo currently hold the division’s worst defensive record, having conceded 24 goals from their 12 league matches so far.

Varnamo vs Elfsborg Prediction

Elfsborg will be excited to go up against a Varnamo side who have endured a stuttering start to the new league campaign.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Elfsborg to find their feet and secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Varnamo 0-2 Elfsborg

Varnamo vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More