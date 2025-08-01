Varnamo vs GAIS Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025 

Varnamo and GAIS will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 18 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Finnvedsvallen.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Hammarby at the same venue last weekend. They went behind to Shaquille Pinas' fourth-minute strike but Noah Shamoun and Marcus Antonsson scored to put them 2-1 up by the 32nd minute. Nahir Besara equalized from the spot midway through the second half before Jusef Erabi scored the match-winner for Hammarby.

GAIS, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 home win over Halmstad. Kevin Holmen and Gustav Lundgren scored first half goals to put them 2-0 up at the break while Ibrahim Diabate made it three in the second half.

The win left the Gothenburg outfit in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 31 points in 17 games. Varnamo are bottom of the table with just seven points.

Varnamo vs GAIS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have seven wins apiece from the last 19 head-to-head games while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in May 2025 when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of GAIS' last seven league games have produced three goals or more.

Varnamo have won just one game all season (losing 12 of 17).

GAIS are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (seven wins).

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Varnamo vs GAIS Prediction

Varnamo have struggled this season and are the leading candidates to be relegated at the end of their campaign. Results in front of their fans could be crucial to their almost non-existent chances of survival, with six of their seven points coming in home games.

GAIS are the in-form side in the league, winning six of their last seven league games (one draw). They scored at least three goals or more in five of those six wins and will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points here.

Backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Varnamo 1-3 GAIS

Varnamo vs GAIS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - GAIS to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

