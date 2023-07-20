Varnamo vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Varnamo and Hacken lock horns at the Finnvedsvallen Stadium on Saturday.

Kim Hellberg’s side will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having lost the last five meetings between the sides.

Varnamo failed to return to winning ways last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Halmstads at the Idrottsplats Örjans Vall.

Prior to that, Hellberg’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat against Djurgarden on July 8 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 16 points from 15 matches, Varnamo are currently 12th in the Allsvenskan table but could move level with ninth-placed Mjallby with all three points on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Hacken progressed to the second round of the Champions League qualifiers as they beat The New Saints 2-0 on Tuesday to claim a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Welsh side.

Per Mathias Hogmo’s men have now won their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Brommapojkarna in their most recent league outing.

With 35 points from 16 games, Hacken are currently second in the Allsvenskan table, one point behind first-placed Elfsborg.

Varnamo vs Hacken Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the sides, with Hacken winning their previous five encounters.

Varnamo are winless in four of their last five league matches, losing three and picking up one draw since the start of June.

Hogmo’s side are on a four-match winning streak in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding four since a 2-2 draw against Norrkoping on July 2.

Varnamo have lost their last three home games in the Allsvenskan stretching back to a 3-1 victory over Varbergs BoIS on May 9.

Hacken have won all but one of their last six league matches, with the 2-2 draw against Norrkoping being the exception.

Varnamo vs Hacken Prediction

While Varnamo will be looking to maintain their fine form, standing in their way is a rampant Hacken side who boast a perfect record in the history of this fixture.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the sides, we predict Hogmo’s side will pick up all three points once again.

Prediction: Varnamo 1-2 Hacken

Varnamo vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hacken to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes)