Varnamo vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Varnamo and Hammarby square off at the Finnvedsvallen on Sunday. This will be the second meeting between the two sides within the space of three weeks, after Kim Hellberg’s men picked up a 1-0 victory when they met at 3Arena on May 5.

Varnamo were sent crashing back to earth in the league last Monday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Norrkoping at the Parken Stadium.

Before that, Arne Sandsto’s side secured their first league win of the campaign on July 13, when they edged out Djurgarden 1-0 on home turf to snap their run of 17 competitive games without a win.

Varnamo have endured a turbulent campaign so far and finds themselves rooted to the bottom of the Allsvenskan table with seven points from 16 matches, six points away from safety.

Elsewhere, Hammarby played out a goalless draw with Belgian outfit Sporting Charleroi in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round clash in midweek.

Hellberg’s men now return to action in the Allsvenskan, where they have won five of their most recent six matches, with a 3-2 defeat against GAIS on July 13 being the exception.

This fine run of results has seen Hammarby surge into second place in the league standings with 36 points from 17 games, four points behind first-placed Mjallby.

Varnamo vs Hammarby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Hammarby hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Varnamo have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Hammarby are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to the Finnvedsvallen, picking up four wins and one draw since May 2012.

Varnamo have failed to win nine of their 10 competitive home games in 2025, losing six and claiming three draws since the turn of the year.

Varnamo vs Hammarby Prediction

With their crunch Conference League qualifying second leg against Charleroi on the horizon, Hammarby could field a shuffled XI at the Finnvedsvallen this weekend.

However, Varnamo’s league form is currently nothing to write home about, and we fancy Hellberg’s men to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Varnamo 1-2 Hammarby

Varnamo vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hammarby to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)

