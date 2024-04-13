Varnamo vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2024

Varnamo and Malmo will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round three clash on Monday.

The 'home' side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against GAIS at the same venue last week. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Alexander Holmstrom and William Milovanovic scoring for the visitors while Ajdin Zeljkovic halved the deficit from the spot on the half-hour mark.

Malmo, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Hammarby. Sweden international Isaac Kiese Thelin continued his fine start to the season as he inspired the victory with a brace.

The win saw the defending champions remain in top spot in the standings with maximum points garnered from two games. Varnamo are 12th with one point to their name.

Varnamo vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have won four and drawn two of the last six head-to-head games.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2023 when Malmo claimed a 3-1 home win.

Varnamo's last four games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Malmo have scored at least two goals in six of the seven competitive games they have played this season.

Malmo have kept a clean sheet in four of their six head-to-head games.

Isaac Thelin has scored seven goals and provided two assists in six games this season.

Varnamo vs Malmo Prediction

Varnamo will hope to register a first win against Malmo. This unlikely result would also make them the first side to defeat Anes Mravac's side in any competition this season.

Malmo have made a seven-game unbeaten start to the season, winning the last four on the bounce. This fine start has put them on course for a double as they are already through to the Svenska Cupen final against Djurgarden next month. They are also among the early pacesetters in the league and are just one of two sides to have made a 100% start to the league season (alongside Sirius).

The visitors are the overwhelming favorites and their emphatic start to the season will give them extra confidence. We are backing Malmo to claim maximum points with a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Varnamo 0-3 Malmo

Varnamo vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Malmo to win and over 1.5 goals