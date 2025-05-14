Varnamo vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Varnamo and Malmo lock horns at the Finnvedsvallen on Thursday. Having failed to win the previous eight meetings between the two teams, Juan Robledo’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors and secure their first win of the campaign.

Nigerian striker Johnbosco Samuel Kalu came up trumps for Varnamo last weekend as he netted a second-half equalizer to hand them a 1-1 draw against GAIS Goteborg.

Robledo’s men had lost each of their opening seven matches to start the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign, conceding 17 goals and scoring seven in that time.

Varnamo have picked up just one point from the first 24 available to sit rock-bottom in the table, but could leapfrog 15th-placed Oster with a win on Thursday.

Malmo, on the other hand, turned in a solid team display last time out when they secured a 4-1 victory over Degerfors at the Stora Valla. Henrik Rydstrom’s men have won two of their most recent three games, having failed to win the previous three games preceding this run.

Malmo have picked up 14 points from their eight Allsvenskan matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, but could move level with second-placed Hammarby with all three points at the Finnvedsvallen.

Varnamo vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo are unbeaten in their previous eight games against Varnamo, claiming five wins and three draws since November 2019.

Varnamo have failed to win their last 13 competitive games, losing 12 and claiming one draw since April’s 2-0 victory over Brondby on April 4.

Malmo have lost just one of their most recent six competitive away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.

Varnamo have lost their four home games in the league this season — conceding eight goals and scoring three so far — they currently hold the division’s worst home record.

Varnamo vs Malmo Prediction

While Varnamo will look to take the positives from their stalemate against GAIS, they have their work cut out against a significantly superior Malmo side.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Rydstrom’s men to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Varnamo 0-2 Malmo

Varnamo vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five clashes)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More