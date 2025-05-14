Varnamo vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Varnamo and Malmo lock horns at the Finnvedsvallen on Thursday. Having failed to win the previous eight meetings between the two teams, Juan Robledo’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors and secure their first win of the campaign.
Nigerian striker Johnbosco Samuel Kalu came up trumps for Varnamo last weekend as he netted a second-half equalizer to hand them a 1-1 draw against GAIS Goteborg.
Robledo’s men had lost each of their opening seven matches to start the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign, conceding 17 goals and scoring seven in that time.
Varnamo have picked up just one point from the first 24 available to sit rock-bottom in the table, but could leapfrog 15th-placed Oster with a win on Thursday.
Malmo, on the other hand, turned in a solid team display last time out when they secured a 4-1 victory over Degerfors at the Stora Valla. Henrik Rydstrom’s men have won two of their most recent three games, having failed to win the previous three games preceding this run.
Malmo have picked up 14 points from their eight Allsvenskan matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, but could move level with second-placed Hammarby with all three points at the Finnvedsvallen.
Varnamo vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Malmo are unbeaten in their previous eight games against Varnamo, claiming five wins and three draws since November 2019.
- Varnamo have failed to win their last 13 competitive games, losing 12 and claiming one draw since April’s 2-0 victory over Brondby on April 4.
- Malmo have lost just one of their most recent six competitive away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.
- Varnamo have lost their four home games in the league this season — conceding eight goals and scoring three so far — they currently hold the division’s worst home record.
Varnamo vs Malmo Prediction
While Varnamo will look to take the positives from their stalemate against GAIS, they have their work cut out against a significantly superior Malmo side.
Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Rydstrom’s men to come away with all three points unscathed.
Prediction: Varnamo 0-2 Malmo
Varnamo vs Malmo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five clashes)